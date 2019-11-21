More Sun, Dry Weather for Friday and the Weekend

A cold front brought central Iowa anywhere from a .25″ to 0.90″ of rain late Wednesday and early Thursday, but the rain is now done and not in our forecast for the next three days.

High pressure will move in late tonight which will bring much weaker wind, a clear sky, and colder temperatures for the start of Friday. Temperatures will fall into the teens and low 20s across the state.

Friday will remain sunny and less windy, but with the cooler start temperatures will only top out near 40° in the afternoon.

The weekend will bring a warm-up across Iowa. A few flurries are possible early Saturday in southern Iowa but the afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs staying around average in the lower 40s.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend. Morning lows will start off a few degrees warmer near 30 which will help afternoon highs reach the upper 40s.