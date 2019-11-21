WATCH LIVE: Impeachment Hearings in Washington DC

Palmer’s Deli Ingersoll Ave. Location Closed Due to Overnight Fire

Posted 8:53 am, November 21, 2019, by

Small fire causes Palmer's Deli on Ingersoll Avenue to close for a few days. (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa – A small fire at Palmer’s Deli on Ingersoll Avenue means the location will be closed for a few days.

Owner Joe Palmer tells Channel 13 the fire broke out late Wednesday night in the laundry area in the back of the building.

Someone driving by saw smoke in the building and called 911, but the fire had already been extinguished by the sprinkler system by the time firefighters arrived.

The building did suffer significant smoke damage.

Palmer says the holidays are a terrible time for this to happen because they’re so busy, but he’s thankful there wasn’t more damage.

In the meantime, all prescheduled orders are being prepared at the other Palmer’s locations in the metro.

