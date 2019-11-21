× Valley Junction Revealing Phase 1 of Transformative Lighting Display

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — For the past 25 years, the Valley Junction district in West Des Moines, has decked itself out for the winter holidays with over 250,000 white, incandescent lights.

While it enhances the historic architecture and overall charm, many lights are in need of replacement due to cost, energy efficiency, and safety. That’s why Thursday night, to kick off Mingle and Jingle in the Junction, the district is flipping the switch for the first time on its new year-round interactive lighting display.

The Historic Valley Junction Foundation decided it was time to completely revamp their outdoor lights to something completely different after a new master plan identified some visual and physical improvements are necessary in order for the area to improve.

You can see phase one of the new interactive lighting display Thursday night at Mingle and Jingle in the Junction. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. with the lights turning on at 5:30 p.m.