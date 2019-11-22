× Central Iowans Have the Chance to Become Santa’s Helpers

DES MOINES, Iowa — Many are in the giving spirit this season and the U.S. Post Office is giving central Iowans a chance to be Santa’s helpers. They recently announced this year’s Operation Santa program. The goal of the program is to connect deserving kids with generous donors. The U.S. Post Office has been doing this program for 100 years.

“Just along with any other charitable organization, it’s kind of like that. It’s a time of giving and we want to help participate with that,” said USPS strategic communications specialist Kristy Anderson.

This year is the first year that letters can be read electronically. Here’s how it works,

Kids write their letters to Santa and send them to a specific address where they get posted on the Operation Santa website Donors can adopt the letter they want and purchase a gift. Lastly, donors bring their gift to participating post office and they’ll handle the rest.

“It’s completely anonymous on both ends, we want to protect the privacy of both parties. If you’re wanting to do something special for someone, it’s a great, great opportunity,” Anderson said.

Another change this year is that the post office is accepting adoptions from groups. So donors can adopt a letter with coworkers, special organizations or use this as a way to give back with family. Anderson said it was important for USPS to extend their reach and help as many families as possible.

“So it just kind of expands it and gives it some more opportunities for the children to be taken care of. Maybe they get all of the items on their Christmas list this time. We’re just doing everything, all we can to help Santa get all these children to have a special holiday,” Anderson said.

Operation Santa starts December 4th and the last day to drop off gifts to a post office is December 20th.