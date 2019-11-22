× City of Des Moines Gifting Free Parking Just in Time for Holiday Promenade

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 18th annual Holiday Promenade in the Historic East Village is Friday night from 5:00 to 9:00 and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be horse drawn trolley rides, ice carvings, and the tree lighting at Brenton Skating Plaza.

While you are there you can take advantage of a seasonal gift from the city of Des Moines — free parking.

The city is providing 133 free parking spots at the new parking garage in the East Village starting Friday through the end of the year. The ramp is located at East 4th and Des Moines streets.