Court Records: Ankeny Man Admitted to Recording Men in DMACC & Principal Park Bathrooms

ANKENY, Iowa – An Ankeny man was booked into the Polk County Jail early Friday morning on a charge of invasion of privacy after police say he recorded video of a man in the bathroom stall next to him on DMACC’s Ankeny campus.

According to online court documents, the incident happened on September 9th. The victim allegedly caught 18-year-old Benjamin Brcka using a cell phone to record him in the stall while he was urinating. The victim contacted the Dean of Students immediately and Brcka was taken to the DMACC Security office.

The search warrant says Brcka gave the security officer permission to look through his phone and she found videos of the victim as well as several other similar videos.

An Ankeny police detective interviewed Brcka after advising him of his Miranda rights and he admitted to taking the video. According to the search warrant, he also admitted to “filming another male at an Iowa Cubs game a year ago” and “filming men in the bathroom four different times at Principal Park.”

We have an inquiry in to Des Moines Police on whether they are investigating the alleged Principal Park incidents.

A no-contact order has been put in place to protect the victim.

Brcka waived his preliminary hearing and is scheduled to be arraigned on January 2nd, 2020.