Dowling Wins Seventh Straight State Championship

Posted 11:30 pm, November 22, 2019, by
In an Iowa first, the Dowling Catholic Maroons won their seventh straight class 4A state championship, with a thrilling come from behind win over rival Valley, 21-16. Both schools are in West Des Moines, and they had never met for the title.

Valley entered the game undefeated and ranked #1. Dowling had one loss, and that was to Valley in the regular season meeting.

Dowling's Gavin Williams, a transfer out of Southeast Polk and future Iowa Hawkeye, rushed for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Valley's Creighton Mitchell rushed for 94 yards, while quarterback Braeden Katcher passed for more than 200 yards and 2 touchdowns.

In its incredible championship run, Dowling has just six losses, and four are to Valley (other two to Ankeny Centennial).

 

