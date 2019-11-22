Dowling Wins Seventh Straight State Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In an Iowa first, the Dowling Catholic Maroons won their seventh straight class 4A state championship, with a thrilling come from behind win over rival Valley, 21-16. Both schools are in West Des Moines, and they had never met for the title.

Valley entered the game undefeated and ranked #1. Dowling had one loss, and that was to Valley in the regular season meeting.

Dowling's Gavin Williams, a transfer out of Southeast Polk and future Iowa Hawkeye, rushed for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Valley's Creighton Mitchell rushed for 94 yards, while quarterback Braeden Katcher passed for more than 200 yards and 2 touchdowns.

In its incredible championship run, Dowling has just six losses, and four are to Valley (other two to Ankeny Centennial).