Hundreds Gather in East Village For Annual Holiday Promenade

DES MOINES, Iowa – Hundreds fill downtown East Village for its annual holiday promenade.

‘She Home and Gift’ Co-Owner Sheila Asyre said the area feels like a Christmas movie.

“It’s so amazing. It’s almost like a Hallmark movie. There’s people walking around, there’s carolers, there’s Santa. It’s just an amazing awesome kick off to the holiday spirit,” Asyre said.

According to the Greater Des Moines Partnership local businesses and governments spend more than $13 billion with out of area suppliers and if five percent of consumers spend money local business it could generate more than one billion dollars in the local economy.

People at the festival get to meet Santa Clause, take trolley rides and meet local business owners.

‘She Home and Gift’ Co-Owner Gina Owen said, “It’s awesome. This is the kickoff to the holiday season for us. The streets are lit up. It kind of takes you back in time when I was little like walking through downtown and seeing everything lit up it’s so much fun.”

People can celebrate more holiday cheer Saturday beginning at 10:00 a.m. with horse-drawn trolley rides, live entertainment and more.