Johnston Sixth Grader Marks End of Cancer Treatment With Bell Ringing

DES MOINES, Iowa - It was a big moment for a Johnston Sixth Grade Student as he marked the end of his cancer treatment.

Cooper Wendland finished treatment for B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on November 22nd. A crowd of family, friends, doctors, and nurses gathered in a conference room at Blank Children's Hospital to watch him ring a bell to mark the occasion. His twin brother Jaxson stood by his side. Cooper said, "done" after he rang the bell.

It was day 1,222 of treatment, not that his mom was counting. Stacie Wendland said, "It doesn't even seem like it's real. It's been so long, and so much has been going on, and seeing so many people support us, and love us, and being there for him. It's just ugly cries."

Cooper had his port removed, which should make playing sports easier. "Now he can go back to playing sports without wearing a padded shirt, which means when you're playing baseball games in the middle of July, you're not quite as hot. So, that's good. So, now he can go back to being a normal kid again," said Stacie.

Cooper will continue visiting the clinic for the next ten years, but visits should taper off after five years.