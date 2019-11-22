× Police Capture Two Bank Robbery Suspects

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two men were arrested Thursday afternoon after police say they robbed an east side Des Moines bank.

Police were called to Bankers Trust on East Euclid around 1:20 p.m. on a report of a robbery. No weapon was shown during the robbery and no one was hurt.

It took officers just 10 minutes to track down the pair of suspects after a GPS tracker in the stolen money was activated.

Sixty-four-year-old Anthony Headspeth and 69-year-old Clarence Willis are both charged with second-degree burglary and have been booked into the Polk County Jail.