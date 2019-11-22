× Police: ‘Dangerous’ Wanted Man Found Passed Out in Stolen Car

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man wanted by multiple central Iowa law enforcement agencies on dozens of outstanding warrants was arrested early Friday morning after police say they found him passed out in a stolen car with a gun.

Thirty-six-year-old Damir Nuhanovic was booked into the Polk County Jail just after 3:00 a.m. Friday.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says Nuhanovic was taken into custody after officers found him passed out inside a stolen vehicle parked outside Domino’s Pizza in the 2900 block of E. University. Police say he also had a gun.

Nuhanovic is charged with second-degree theft and carrying weapons for the incident but police say he was wanted on warrants from several other agencies.

Back in October, the Clive Police asked for the public’s help to locate Nuhanovic and warned he was “dangerous.”

The warrants are from Dallas County, Adel, Clive, Norwalk, and Des Moines on charges ranging from unauthorized use of credit cards and identity theft to burglary and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.