Winter Farmers’ Market Debuts at New Location in Hy-Vee Hall

Posted 8:44 am, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 09:14AM, November 22, 2019
DES MOINES, Iowa -- For years the Downtown Winter Farmers' Market was held at Capitol Square, but this year it's changed locations so the popular event can continue to grow.

The Winter Market is now at Hy-Vee Hall at the Iowa Events Center. It takes place this weekend from 8:00 a.m. to  2:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It will return on Dec. 13th-14th.

This year there are 150 vendors, more than 20 more than previous years. Shoppers can expect to find a variety of locally raised meats including duck and holiday hams, and a variety of late-season and greenhouse produce. 

There will also be an abundance of fresh handmade products as well as fresh greens such as poinsettias, fresh-cut Christmas trees, and wreaths.

