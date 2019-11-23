× Centsable Health: Thanksgiving Hacks

Thanksgiving is fun but also can be stressful, especially for the cook in the kitchen. Whitney Hemmer with Fareway stores offers these little hacks to make dinner less overwhelming.

1. Use Aluminum foil as a turkey roasting rack.

2. Add Soy sauce in gravy for flavor (umami) and color.

3. Keep Gravy in a thermos. It will keep warm for 6 to 7 hours.

4. Make Stuffin muffins for portion control.

5. Use a cooler to store condiments and/or drinks and free up space in the fridge.

6. Use a slow cooker to keep mashed potatoes warm and open up stove space.

7. Add Chicken broth to moisten dried out turkey. Add to slow cooker for even more moisture.