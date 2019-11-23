Des Moines’ ‘Kid Kittle’ to Hype Up Kinnick Stadium on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Kinnick Stadium crowd on Saturday will get help getting hyped by a Des Moines five-year-old known as 'Kid Kittle.'

Matthew Mason has become a viral star on YouTube for his 'remix' of former Hawkeye George Kittle's own hype video earlier this year. Matthew and his dad, Jason, a Des Moines firefighter, created the video and uploaded it earlier this week to YouTube. It already has more views on the site than Kittle's original video.

On Friday, Matthew stopped by the Murph and Andy Show to explain how a video goes viral.

"Daddy's friend, his nephew said 'Dude, you've got to watch this video,'" the five-year-old said, "and then other people saw it and then another day my teacher saw it and then my teacher sended it to another teacher and then my whole class watched it."

Matthew's video will get an even bigger audience on Saturday. His hype video will be played on the screens at Kinnick Stadium and Matthew will be on the field to hype the crowd up in person.