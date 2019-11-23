Humboldt-Dakota City Chamber Votes to Dissolve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUMBOLDT, Iowa — The Humboldt-Dakota City Chamber of Commerce sent out a letter this week, saying the organization would dissolve at the end of the year. They say declining membership was making it hard for the organization to function.

“I was just a very just hard decision, because we at the Chamber have done a lot of different things for downtown,” said Kirsten Beilke, President of the Chamber Board. “We also as a chamber board did not feel we were meeting the chamber business statement by giving back to the businesses in the community, or just giving back to the community in general.”

The organization will wind down keeping plans for a holiday parade.

“We are still holding our lighted parade that is on November 30th at 6 pm,” said Beikle. “We will do a lighted parade starting in Dakota City, them we will come down the hill on Main Street and then we will light a Christmas Tree in the plaza downtown.”

People with “Chamber Bucks” will be asked to use them prior to December 31. The Chamber will also refund memberships on a pro-rated basis.

The group is urging the community to welcome new efforts by other groups to promote the towns of Humboldt, and Dakota City.