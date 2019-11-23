× Mass Adoption Event Makes Families a Little Bigger this Holiday Season

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dozens of children now have a family and a new place to call home, thanks to a mass adoption event held at the Justice Center in Des Moines on Saturday.

5-year-old Christopher has a new last name too, after being adopted by the Stover family from Huxley. Christopher was one of 26 children adopted by 17 families. November 23 is National Adoption Day, and strives to raise awareness about the more than 125,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States.

“I’m going to be adopted,” Christopher said. “I’m going to have a party at my house!”

Christopher’s new family, including his siblings were all in the court room for the hearing.

“It shows that it takes a family to adopt a child but a village to raise them,” Bambi Shrader with Four Oaks Family Connections said.

“It’s such a happy time for everybody, so it’s exciting to see everybody here that’s going through the same thing we are,” Stacey Stover said.

Now that many kids have been adopted, the state of Iowa is in need of foster families.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting visit fouroaks.org.