Outlets of Des Moines Host Tree Lighting Ceremony

ALTOONA, Iowa -- Thanksgiving is just around the corner but that hasn’t stopped residents in Iowa from counting down the days to Christmas.

Many families gathered at the Outlets of Des Moines in Altoona for a holiday festival, which included the lighting of the mall’s Christmas tree. The event gave many a much needed break ahead of the busy holiday season.

“With all the holidays coming it is going to be hectic so it’s nice to be able to relieve some stress and sit back and enjoy the little things,” said Chris Sink a Des Moines resident.

Kids enjoyed face painting and balloon twits with hot cocoa and sugar cookies before the tree lighting. The event even hosted two of Santa’s reindeer.

“It’s nice to get them out and let them run and play and be able to do something,” said Sink.

The next big holiday event in the metro area is the Festival of Trees which starts next Wednesday at the Iowa Events Center.