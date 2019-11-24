Des Moines Woman Sending Warm Hugs To Downtown Homeless Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Art comes in many forms but for Sandy Davis and her comic book super clan it can provide warmth.

"We make scarves and we bought scarves, mittens, gloves and hats. It's to share for anybody that needs something to keep them warm," said Davis.

Her family, some dressed up as comic book heroes like Batman, Spider-Man and Super Girl, spent Sunday wrapping well over one-hundred items around lamp posts and railings near the Des Moines sculpture park for others to take at no cost but with a message.

"I hope they feel empathy and know other people need things and how fortunate they are," said Davis of people who don't need the scarves.

Each item has a card that reads "Warm hugs for those in need."

Tobias Becker has been homeless for over seventeen years and says, "It gives me inspiration. Gives me inspiration and makes me want to do more for my people."

Becker noticed Sandy and her family of true superheroes.

"It makes me feel really good to see other people being able to put themselves in my position," Becker said.

It is a position that mother nature isn't too kind to.

"When it gets colder it's a lot tougher and we have to fend for ourselves. Times get more desperate," said Becker.

The hat and scarves may not seem like much but to those who find themselves in the Des Moines' homeless community it can be the difference between life and death.

"Sometimes we become comfortable with what we are doing and sit down and rest and then it gets too cold," Becker said. "We don't realize it and hours have passed and you wake up with frost bite or even you don't wake up."

Each hug hopes to bring those that grab it something warm and bright to look forward to.

"For the people in need, keep the hope," Davis said. "Tomorrow will be better maybe."

This is year number two for Davis and her family. She hopes to use Black Friday shopping to buy more fabric for next year.