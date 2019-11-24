Holiday Weather Hassles for Central Iowa

The nice weather this weekend will come to an end on Tuesday. Enjoy the sunshine and 50s both Sunday and Monday, as Tuesday a strong storm system will lift out of the southwest and bring rain and snow across the state. This could impact travel for those planning on hitting the roads ahead of Thanksgiving on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A strong shortwave will deepen and intensify on Tuesday over Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas early in the day. heavy snow will be falling across those states early in the day. A warm front will lift across Iowa ahead of the low pressure center. This will pull in moisture from the south falling in the form of rain beginning around noon and lifting across I-80 to the east and throughout southern Iowa. This is where temperatures will be in the low 40s. It will be colder in western and northwestern Iowa. Precipitation in that part of the state will begin as snow through noon.

The area of snow in northwest Iowa will continue to expand and intensify as more moisture lifts across the state feeding into the state. Where the band of heaviest snow sets up from western to north central Iowa 3 to 5″ of snow is possible by early Wednesday morning.

The Des Moines area will see the transition from rain to snow line very close to the Metro from 3 to 7 PM. While rain is falling in Downtown Des Moines, snow will begin to fall in the western and northern suburbs. Snow is not expected to completely take over in Des Moines proper until after 8 PM. This will limit snow fall totals to an 1″ or less for the Metro. However areas just west and north of Des Moines could see significantly more snow.

Wednesday may still be dicey for travel as some snow showers may linger early on Wednesday and winds will be blustery from the northwest. This may lead to some blowing snow, especially in areas that saw higher snowfall amounts across northwest and north central Iowa. It will be colder with highs only in the mid 30s.

Another storms system looks to begin to impact southwest Iowa with some light snow showers on Thanksgiving and then a warmer disturbances lifts across the state on Friday. It may start off as some light snow, but will transition to rain through the day with temperatures rising to the low 40s.