Des Moines, IA -- One person is seriously hurt after being ejected from a vehicle during a car crash on Des Moines' south side, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Sunday evening at the intersection of Southeast 36th Street and East Army Post Road. Des Moines Police Sergeant Paul Parizek told Channel 13 it involved a pick-up truck and an SUV.

An adult male driver was ejected in the crash. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Police have not yet said how the crash happened.

The Des Moines Police Traffic Unit is investigating.