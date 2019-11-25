Chris Stapleton to Perform at 2020 Iowa State Fair Grandstand

US singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton performs onstage at the 2019 MusiCares Person Of The Year gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on February 8, 2019. - The 2019 MusiCares honor US singer-songwriter Dolly Parton as the Person Of The Year. (Photo by Valerie MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa State Fair has announced its first country music concert at the Grandstand for the 2020 Iowa State Fair.

Chris Stapleton, a five-time Grammy Award winner, will perform on Friday, August 21 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets for the show go on sale on December 2nd at 10:00 a.m.

Stapleton, who got his start writing songs for other country artists, has had hits with “Nobody to Blame” and his song “Broken Halos” won the Academy Country Music Awards Single of the Year.

This will be Stapleton’s first performance at the Iowa State Fair.

Ticket prices range from $45 to $90 and will be sold at www.iowastatefair.org.

