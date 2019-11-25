× Des Moines Police Looking For Man Who Walked Away from His Group Home

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are asking for help finding a mentally-impaired man who walked away from a group home on Monday.

56-year-old Rodney Dean Alexander was reported missing from a group home on the east side of Des Moines at 11:45 AM on Monday.

Police say Alexander does not typically go anywhere without someone accompanying him.

Alexander is 5′ 10″ tall, weighs 210 lbs and is balding with brown hair on the sides. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, white sneakers and purple headphones.

If you’ve seen Rodney Alexander or now where he may be, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.