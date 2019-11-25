× Injuries Reported in I-80 Crash Involving Dump Truck Near Grimes/Urbandale Exit

URBANDALE, Iowa – A serious accident that happened on I-80 westbound near the Grimes/Urbandale exit continues to slow traffic in the area.

Sgt. Chad Underwood with the Urbandale Police Department says a crashing involving a dump truck and another vehicle happened around 10:00 a.m. Monday just before the exit in the westbound lanes a short distance east of the Grimes/Urbandale exit.

Police say a vehicle headed westbound collided with a dump truck, which was also westbound.

Injuries were reported in the crash but police have not given more details on how many people were hurt or how bad their injuries. Are.

The right two lanes of westbound traffic were still closed as of 12:20 p.m. as investigators examine the scene.

Traffic is slow in the area so you may wish to take another route.