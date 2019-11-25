× Insiders 11/24/19: Talking Trade and Turkey with Mike Naig; Deval Patrick gets ‘Nostalgic’

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig agrees it is a time of agricultural anxiety. Farmers are battling the weather again at harvest after a delayed planting season then dealing with an ethanol shortage to dry the crops. That’s on top of the ongoing trade war with China that’s closed off one of Iowa’s biggest trade partners. Naig takes on each of those challenges, one-by-one, with Political Director Dave Price.

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick became the latest entrant into a suddenly expanding Democratic presidential field. Patrick is a close friend of former President Barack Obama, Dave Price asked what effect that will have on him as he takes on former Obama VP Joe Biden.

Tens of millions of dollars are being spent on television ad spending right in the closing months before the Iowa Caucuses, but that money is coming mostly from one source. Dave Price breaks down who the top spenders are and who has stopped spending.

It's time for the Quick Six with Mike Naig. What happens at planting time next Spring if the trade war isn't over? What's a hidden agriculture market that's growing in Iowa? And it's time to talk turkey.