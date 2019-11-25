× One Person Killed in Monday Morning Crash North of Ankeny

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning in rural Polk County.

The Ankeny and Polk City Fire Departments were called out to the crash in the 13000 block of NW 16th Avenue at 11:28 am on Monday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says two vehicles, a Chevrolet truck and a Ford Mustang, had crashed. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. The passenger in the Ford Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.