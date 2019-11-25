Services for Iowa’s First Female Lt. Gov. Begin Monday

Jo Ann Zimmerman, former Iowa Lt. Gov. from 1987 to 1991. (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa – The State of Iowa’s first female lieutenant governor will be laid to rest this week.

Jo Ann Zimmerman served as Iowa’s 42nd Lieutenant Governor from 1987 to 1991. She was a Democrat who served under Republican governor Terry Branstad.

At that time, the elections for each office were held separately.

Visitation will be held Monday afternoon from 4:00 to 6:00 at the First Christian Church on University Avenue. Her funeral will be Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the same location.

The public is invited to attend.

Zimmerman died on October 22nd due to complications of pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 82.

