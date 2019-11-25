Southern Iowa Volunteers Assist Farmer Battling Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUCAS, Iowa — Farmers gathered at the Kendall Brammer farm northwest of Lucas on Monday to help finish harvest 2019 there. Brammer could not finish the harvest, as he is battling cancer.

“He was diagnosed in early March with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma ,basically March through August,” said Amanda Oswald, Brammer’s daughter. “He’s actually been in the hospital in a bed literally since the beginning of November, I know it’s killing him, strapped to a bed and not being able to be here.”

Brammer’s hired man Matt Brokaw was trying to keep things going, when some local farmers reached out.

“A whole bunch of guys have been asking and wanting to help, I said well I’m not asking for help a but if they wanna volunteer that’s great,” said Brokaw. “There’s a guy here I’ve never met before he just pulled in the driveway and said I want to help.”

“Four years ago I had prostate cancer and got operated on in the spring of the year,” said Abe Savage, who farms nearby. “There was a guy that stepped up and asked if he could help me out a little bit, we didn’t ask him to do anything he just found out about it and stepped in to help me and definitely makes a big difference.”

“So amazed by the amount of people that have come out here to help out,this on their own,” said Oswald. “Such a blessing to see how small communities can come together and help each other out.”