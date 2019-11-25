Winter Storm Set to Impact Northwest Iowa on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- A Winter Storm will impact Iowa on Tuesday bringing a variety of precipitation across the state. Travel conditions will go downhill through the afternoon and especially into the evening across Northwest Iowa.

Timing

Tuesday Morning - Skies will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy for the morning. Temperatures will rise from the low 30s to the low 40s.

Tuesday Afternoon - A warm front will lift across Central Iowa Tuesday afternoon. It will be warm enough for rain and drizzle and light rain will fall through the afternoon in the Metro. The rain-snow transition line will set up from Hamilton County down to the southwest through Guthrie County. Snow will begin to fall light north of that line through the afternoon and will intensify after 4 PM.

Tuesday Night - A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for northwest Iowa beginning at 6 PM. The warning will continue through noon on Wednesday. Heavy snowfall will occur through the evening and overnight in that part of the state. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2" an hour are possible as is winter convection and possible thundersnow at times. The winds will pick up from the northwest at 25 to 35 mph and gusts to 45 mph. Blizzard conditions may be possible. Rain will continue during the evening in the Des Moines Metro and through southern and southeast Iowa.

Early Morning Wednesday - Snow will continue heavy across northern Iowa. The heaviest snow is expected from Denison to Mason City. Dry air will work its way into south central and south-eastern Iowa. As the air gets colder some light wrap around snow may move through Des Moines in the overnight but only a dusting is expected. Winds will stay gusty through the morning.

Wednesday Morning - The snow will lift northeast to Wisconsin and will begin to taper off in Iowa. The winds will be strong from the northwest from 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. Blowing snow may be a problem keeping travel difficult with poor road conditions and low visibility in northwest Iowa.

Weather Set-Up

A surface low will lift out of the Southern Rockies on Tuesday morning. A strong southerly flow develops ahead of the storm system. This will pull in warm air and more moisture. The low pressure will deepen as it moves northeast to Iowa and strengthen with precipitation intensifying around it with rain out ahead to southern Iowa and Central Iowa and snow developing on the northwest side of the low with the colder temperatures on the back side of the low. The low will lift northeast from Central Kansas and cross to near Des Moines by late Tuesday night.

The strongest forcing producing the highest snowfall rates in northwest Iowa will occur during the late evening through midnight in Northwest Iowa. In southern Iowa up to the Des Moines Metro, a dry slot of air may work in through the evening. Eventually the coldest air will wrap in and around the low and bring colder air by early Wednesday morning and a few snow flakes through the Metro. But no accumulation is expected much more than a dusting for the Des Moines air.

The winds will stay strong on Wednesday and even when the snow has lifted off to Wisconsin, blowing snow will stay a problem with poor visibility and blowing and drifting of snow.

Late Week Weather

More active weather will move in for the end of the week. Thanksgiving brings some light snow in the afternoon and evening with a weak disturbance moving through the Central US. A warmer storm system pushes in on Friday. This will bring primarily rainfall to much of Iowa through the afternoon and evening on Friday. Temperatures will rise to the low to mid 40s into the evening and overnight. Saturday will start warm with temperatures even reaching near 50 degrees with rain continuing on Saturday. Cold air wraps back in with some light snow on Sunday.