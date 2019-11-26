Ankeny Man Kidnapped Baby and Threatened to Kill Her, Police Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- An Ankeny man is behind bars on several charges after police said he kidnapped a baby and threatened to kill her.

Cato Gephart, 22, is charged with second-degree kidnapping, child endangerment, first-degree harassment and interference with official acts.

Officers were called to a home on the north side of town Monday night. A woman told police Gephart took her 18-month-old daughter and threatened to kill the child, dump her body in a corn field and kill himself. Gephart eventually returned with the child and was taken into custody.

A no-contact order is in place between Gephart and the victim and her mother. Gephart is due back in court next week.