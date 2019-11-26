× Early Morning Fire Damages Grimes Grain Dryer

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – Several fire departments were called out early Tuesday morning to help put out a grain dryer fire at a rural Grimes farm.

The call came in at 5:07 a.m. about the fire at 33134 220th St. The Johnston-Grimes Fire Department responded and other agencies assisted, trucking water into the site.

When crews first arrived, they said it looked like a big red wall of corn burning. Once there was enough water on the scene, firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly.

Officials say any corn that was in the 1000 bushel dryer was lost.

Firefighters were moving around the corn to get access to hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

Granger, Dallas Center, Waukee, and Saylor Township fire departments helped out on scene.