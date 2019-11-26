Kamala Harris Visits Evelyn K. Davis Center in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- California Senator Kamala Harris is out on the campaign trail in Iowa working to drum up more support.

Harris visited the Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families in Des Moines on Tuesday. She talked with staff and community members about the center's job re-entry, career and financial services. These are programs Harris said she is familiar with from her work as a district attorney.

"We need to create a path for people and do that in a way that understands we all live in a complex life, meaning there's a piece about housing. Everybody needs a roof over their head and somewhere to go to sleep every night that's consistent, in order to be productive for the day,” said Harris.

Harris also sat down to discuss her plan for criminal justice reform if elected president. She said too many former inmates are unable to get a job because they have to disclose that they have been convicted of a crime.