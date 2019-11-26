× Man Killed in Polk County Crash Identified; Driver Was Learning to Operate Manual Transmission

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – Investigators have released the name of a man killed in a rear-end accident Monday morning northwest of Ankeny and say one of the drivers involved was learning how to drive a stick shift at the time.

A 911 call came in at 11:28 a.m. about an accident in the 1300 block of NW 16th Street. When emergency responders arrived they found a Chevy truck and a Ford Mustang were involved.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve determined the Mustang, driven by 38-year-old Tammy Broadston of Des Moines, was stopped in the southbound lane of NW 16th when the car was struck from behind by a southbound truck driven by 51-year-old Aaron Lehman of Polk City.

Investigators say Broadston and Lehman both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger in the Mustang, 55-year-old Tracy Gugger of Ankeny, died at the scene.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Broadston was learning to drive a manual transmission at the time of the accident.

The investigation into the crash continues.