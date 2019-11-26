× Story County Encourages Iowans to Give Back to Local Veterans this Season

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Veterans Day was earlier this month, but after the holiday, many people forget that those who’ve served are still in need. That’s why Story County is doing its part to help out. The Story County Treasurer’s Office and Veteran Affairs Office decided to collaborate on a drive to give back to the Iowa Veteran’s Home in Marshalltown.

This is one of the biggest veterans’ homes in the U.S. with 500 residents. So Story County Treasurer, Ted Rasmusson, believes this is the perfect place for Iowans to give back and see the difference they’re making in their own community.

“I know a lot of people have concerns about where their money goes when they donate to charity. That’s why I love to donate to local causes, you get to see it right in your community,” Rasmusson said. “So if people are thinking about where they want to donate this is an incredible cause.”

Rasmussen also says running a facility like this is no easy task. These veterans in Marshalltown have fought in wars like World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. Iowa’s Veteran’s Home provides for them as best as they can.

“It’s always difficult to keep a facility like that running smoothly, and keep everybody with the supplies they need, with the medical supplies they need, there’s always expenses,” Rasmusson said.

So the Director of Story County’s Veteran Affairs, Brett McClain believes if you want to donate what better way than helping those who’ve served this country.

“They wrote that blank check, to do what Uncle Sam wanted them to do, for as long as Uncle Sam wanted them to do it for. And we just owe them a debt of gratitude and help paying that back,” McClain said.

The items the veterans’ home is currently in need of include food, personal care, clothing, and craft/recreation items. You can drop your donations off at the Story County Treasurer’s Office or the veterans’ office in Ames.

Story County’s Treasurer’s Office- 900 6th St. Nevada IA, 50201

Story County’s Veteran Affairs Office- 126 S Kellogg Ave #001, Ames, IA 50010