Cory Booker Shares Family’s Des Moines Roots at Turkey Giveaway

DES MOINES, Iowa -- "This is a town in which my grandmother was born and raised," Cory Booker told a crowd in Des Moines on Wednesday, selling his Iowa connections to them with the Iowa Caucuses just over two months away.

Booker was the guest of honor at a neighborhood block party hosted by the NAACP, Urban Dreams and Creative Visions in Des Moines on Wednesday. Booker, a vegan, helped hand out turkeys to low-income families at the event.

Booker has seen his support in most recent Iowa polls sink to the low single-digits. On Wednesday Booker told the he is following his American dream in pursuit of the White House. He compared that journey to the one that lead his grandmother to Iowa.

"She went to a small church, Corinthian Baptist, here in Des Moines," Booker said, "my family found their hope here ... after my grandmother's grandmother left Alabama in crisis with nine children and found her way to a town in Iowa called Buxton and in Buxton, Iowa she found her American dream."