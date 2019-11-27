× Families Reunite Just in Time For Thanksgiving

DES MOINES, Iowa – 53 flights made its way through the Des Moines International Airport just in time for Thanksgiving.

Todd Eckdhal from St. Joseph, Mo said his family doesn’t plan to share a meal at a relative’s house. “We stay in the downtown Marriott and we love Des Moines.”

Eckdhal said family members travel from all around the country including Minnesota and Chicago to share a meal here in Des Moines.

Anthony Eckdhal said, “Our extended family on my dad’s side mostly lives in Minnesota and so for Thanksgiving we like to celebrate together. It doesn’t really make sense for us for one person to drive the whole way so we sort of just meet in the middle.”

Jerry Davis from Chariton Iowa said he is waiting for his grandson Calvin Johnson to fly in from Florida.

“The grandson is coming in to see his sick grandmother and my daughter here Sarah is cooking up a nice meal for us,” Davis said.

Johnson said, “Oh you know it just means everything. Home is where you make it.”

According to the Des Moines International Airport 5,200 passengers traveled through Wednesday.

Barb Bowman is just excited to see her family back in Iowa. “It’s more than you know. My other daughter is coming in tonight from Florida. So, it’s the only time we get together actually in Iowa.”

Saturday is expected to be the busiest day with 54 scheduled incoming flights at Des Moines International Airport.