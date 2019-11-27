× Inaugural Route for ‘Iowa’s Ride’ Released

DES MOINES, Iowa – The route for the inaugural Iowa’s Ride has been released.

Organizers exclusively revealed to Channel 13 the overnight towns cyclists will stay in this summer while making their way across Iowa.

The ride starts in Dubuque on July 12th. Cyclists will continue on to Monticello, Vinton, Eldora, Clarion, Emmetsburg, and Sheldon with the ride concluding in Rock Rapids on July 18th.

In total, the new ride is around 416 miles.

It takes place one week before RAGBRAI and travels the opposite direction, from east to west.