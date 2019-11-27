Northwest Iowa Digs Out Before Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FONDA, Iowa -- Across northwest Iowa people were digging out from several inches of snow which fell overnight. The City of Storm Lake was busy piling snow down the middle of the street downtown. Crews were also plowing out Buena Vista University, even with students gone for Thanksgiving.

Commercial snow movers were putting in all-nighters.

“We got Fairmont, Minnesota Walmart, and Storm Lake Walmart, and then this hotel, and we also got Burger King here,” said Levi Hurlburt. “It will be nice to have some money again.”

He works with his dad doing commercial plowing. Levi drives the small skid-steer loader, Dad drives the big end loader. Sometimes driving skills are necessary with the skid steer.

Really there is no secret, you’ve got your foot pedals, that move the bucket up and down and tilt it,” said Hurlburt. “Then you’ve got this is what runs it you go forward and back for obvious reasons.”

In nearby Fonda street crews were making piles in the middle of the main street as well. Sharon Grote was shoveling her sidewalk.

“Heavy snow visibility was very poor, hoping everybody got off the roads in time coming home,” said Grote. “I enjoy shoveling as long as I’m able, when I can’t do it then, I’ll have to hire somebody.

Overall on the roads, few Thanksgiving travelers were seen, mainly commercial vehicles, and DOT snowplows.

“People really heeded the warning from the National Weather Service this time,” said Alex Leu, Fonda Police Chief. “We know how we how go through that, where people want to travel, I think people saw this one coming, and they did a good job.”