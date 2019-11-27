× Police: Downtown Bank Robbery Suspect Caught Just a Few Minutes After Crime

DES MOINES, Iowa – The suspect in a downtown Des Moines bank robbery didn’t get very far Tuesday afternoon before police were able catch him.

The robbery happened a little before 1:25 p.m. at the U.S. Bank branch at 520 Walnut Street.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says 21-year-old Robert Bradley entered the bank and demanded money. No weapon was shown. An employee gave him cash and he fled the scene.

Bradley wasn’t on the run for very long. Just a few minutes later police arrested him at 5th and Walnut Avenue.

Police say Bradley has been charged with second-degree robbery. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.