Iowa State Student Arrested After Police Say He Threatened to Kill Roommate

AMES, Iowa — An Iowa State University student faces several charges after police say he drunkenly threatened his roommate.

Officers with the university’s police department were called to a fight between two men in the 3500 block of Frederiksen Court Sunday night around 9:30.

The victim says his roommate hit and punched his door while threatening to kill him. When police arrived, 22-year-old Kyle Haney answered the door and admitted he had been drinking and hit the victim’s door.

Once in custody, police say Haney stated, “I just want to f—— kill people” and “kill every asian[sic].”

Haney is charged with first-degree harassment and criminal mischief.

A no-contact order is in place to protect the victim and Haney is due back in court next month.