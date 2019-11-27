Preparing for the Biggest Travel Day in Central Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is always one of, if not the biggest travel day for Iowans in Des Moines. Des Moines International Airport’s Communications Manager, Kayla Kovarna, says there are 53 scheduled flights heading outbound Wednesday and 54 inbound flights coming in on Saturday. Both days will have 5,000 people traveling through the DSM airport.

With this much traffic, Kavarna offered up a few tips to passengers to make sure today goes as smooth as possible.