Preparing for the Biggest Travel Day in Central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is always one of, if not the biggest travel day for Iowans in Des Moines. Des Moines International Airport’s Communications Manager, Kayla Kovarna, says there are 53 scheduled flights heading outbound Wednesday and 54 inbound flights coming in on Saturday. Both days will have 5,000 people traveling through the DSM airport.
With this much traffic, Kavarna offered up a few tips to passengers to make sure today goes as smooth as possible.
- Pack smart. The dimensions accepted for carry-on luggage change by the airline. Make sure liquids and gels are packed accordingly. All allowed and prohibited items can be found on tsa.gov. Travelers can also send a tweet to ASKTSA and a live representative will tweet back as soon as possible.
- Arrive early. This isn’t a regular travel day in Des Moines. The airport advises you to come 90 minutes before your flight to ensure that you are checked in before departure.
- The weather in Des Moines isn’t severe enough to cancel flights. However, weather across the country could possibly impact local travelers. Be sure to check the DSM airport website for any changes with your flight.