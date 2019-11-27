Thanksgiving Weekend Weather Tricky For Iowans

The winter storm that blew through the state overnight dropped a lot of snow in some areas, with the highest amounts coming in from northwest Iowa.

Snow totals:

Okoboji 8.5″ Fort Dodge 2.0″

Le Mars 6.5″ Rockwell City 2.0″

Algona 4.0″ Carroll 1.2″

Pocahontas 3.0″ Audubon 1.0″

The Rest of Today

The snow has moved on from Iowa, now impacting parts of Wisconsin and Michigan the day before Thanksgiving.

If you plan on traveling today, you’ll run into some snowy roads across Northern Iowa, (all of) Wisconsin, (all of) Minnesota, southern South Dakota, and (all of) Nebraska. The wind will not make cleaning up the snow any easier. Wind gusts have generally been between 35 and 50 mph. Thankfully the wind will be weakening throughout the rest of today, but still expect winds to be sustained out of the NW between 10-25 mph through the early evening. By 8-10 PM The wind will finally let up to about 5-15 mph which will help in the snow clean up process over much of the upper Midwest. Temperatures will remain steady in the lower 30s before dropping into the 20s after sunset.

Thursday (Thanksgiving)

Another weak wave will arrive on Thanksgiving Day. Most of central Iowa will actually stay dry until the late afternoon and evening, but if you are traveling this wave will push up from Kansas and Missouri where rain is expected there throughout the morning and afternoon. Colder air will continue to hang over central Iowa so some of this precipitation may start as a light snow or mix, but should transition over to rain. Most of this will arrive after sunset for central Iowa. Because this is expected late there will be some potential for slick roads overnight Thursday into Friday morning due to refreezing. This is not expected to last long as warmer air mass will arrive early Friday.

Friday/Saturday

This warmer air mass will bring more precipitation on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will climb into the 40s throughout Friday afternoon, but rain will continue to fall. Some parts of the state may see a half inch to one inch of rain accumulation. On Friday this rain will also impact South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma. By Saturday, the rain will begin to wrap up as the system continues its move to the east. Iowa will see rain throughout the morning before it exits into Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio. Saturday will be Iowa’s warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday

Saturday’s warmer temperatures will be followed by our next cold blast on Sunday. This is the back-side of the low-pressure system from the day before. On Sunday some light snow is possible in the morning, though amounts and impacts look minimal. The wind will be the bigger story. The wind will shift back toward the NW gusting near 30-35 mph on Sunday. This colder air mass will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.