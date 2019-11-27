Volunteers Prepare Donations for Hope Ministries’ Annual Thanksgiving Meal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Generous community members are stopping by the Hope Ministries Bethel Mission Wednesday to drop off supplies for Thanksgiving dinner.

Hope Ministries expects to serve and deliver 3,000 Thanksgiving meals throughout the metro Thursday.

Volunteers help assemble the meals, but first, they take donations from the public. Some people stopped by with a package of rolls or bottles of water, while other groups made larger donations -- like the North Polk Future Farmers of America students.

Hope Ministries says these items will help beyond just the holiday.

“We have tons of volunteers helping us and we're excited to welcome in community members with food donations. Some of those food donations will be used in some of our Thanksgiving meals that go out tomorrow and some will be stocking our pantry for the three free meals that we are providing every single day in this community,” said Kathy Coady, Development & Community Relations Director for Hope Ministries.

Thursday’s meal will be served from noon until 1:00 p.m. at the Hope Café located at 1310 6th Ave. in Des Moines.