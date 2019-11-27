Winter Storm Slams Northwest Iowa, Creates Travel Headaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for much of the northwest half of the state until noon because of the icy roads and blowing snow. Roads are slick across northwest Iowa this morning and reports of accidents due to the poor road conditions are common.

The heaviest snow reports so far have come in from the Okoboji area at 8.5". Le Mars saw 6.5 " and Laurens had 5".

Several schools in the area affected are also delaying or canceling classes for the day because of the weather.

I-35 to the north of Highway 20 has been blocked in multiple locations overnight due to accidents. Just before 6:30 a.m. the Iowa Department of Transportation reported the northbound lanes of traffic were blocked because of a jackknifed semi between Exit 176 an Exit 180 near Thornton.

Earlier in the morning, around 4:17 a.m. I-35 was blocked a few miles north of the Williams area because of another semi trailer that had jackknifed. That accident was cleared and the road fully opened again just over an hour later.

Today will be windy and cold with highs in the 30s. Winds will be strong from the northwest. High Wind Warnings are in place with gusts as high as 50 MPH before Noon.

Another round of active weather moves in on Thursday. We will have cloudy skies on Thanksgiving with some light snow possible.

Another storm system moves in on Friday. This disturbance will be warmer and will have a lot of moisture with it. Heavy rain is expected across Iowa Friday night through Saturday morning. The rain will continue to linger on Saturday with some light snow wrapping in on Sunday with colder temperatures.