Bargain Shoppers Start Early For Black Friday Deals on Thanksgiving

DES MOINES, Iowa – Hundreds of people have an early Thanksgiving meal to find the best deals at retail stores.

Ankeny Resident Ethan Willis is one of the first people in line outside the Best Buy on University Avenue.

Willis is looking for the perfect gift and said, “to get a couple of Christmas gifts and a couple of TVs.”

Willis stood in line from 1:00 p.m. to be one of the first people in Best Buy that opened at 5:00 p.m.

Webster City Resident Chris Segar drove over an hour to get in on the Black Friday fun.

“Hopefully get the chrome book for our granddaughter. My daughter wanted some help and I said I’d love to come down and help you stand in line get the fights and get in there. That’s the fun part I look forward to every year,” Segar said.

Others make shopping a family tradition on Thanksgiving.

Altoona Resident Regan Trexel said, ““We stay in a hotel, we shop all night Thursday and then all day Friday and finally we are done.”

