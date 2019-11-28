Winter Weather Alerts

Parks Community Thanksgiving Dinner Hoping to Serve 3,500 Des Moines Residents Free, Hot Thanksgiving Meals

Posted 8:33 am, November 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:43AM, November 28, 2019
DES MOINES, Iowa -- For the 35th year, the Parks Community Thanksgiving Dinner is serving those in need in Des Moines' north side by providing a free, hot Thanksgiving Meal. Their goal is to serve 3,500 residents out of Chuck's Restaurant in Highland Park neighborhood through their delivery, pickup, and eat in meals.

Anyone in need of a Thanksgiving meal can come to Chucks Restaurant located at 3610 6th Avenue, Des Moines, IA, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. For those on the south side of Des Moines there's another location at Southgate Masonic Lodge located 1111 Randolph Street, Des Moines, IA, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Channel 13's Whitney Blakemore was at Chuck's this morning seeing what it takes from volunteers to make this Thanksgiving dinner possible.

