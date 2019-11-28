Parks Community Thanksgiving Dinner Hoping to Serve 3,500 Des Moines Residents Free, Hot Thanksgiving Meals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- For the 35th year, the Parks Community Thanksgiving Dinner is serving those in need in Des Moines' north side by providing a free, hot Thanksgiving Meal. Their goal is to serve 3,500 residents out of Chuck's Restaurant in Highland Park neighborhood through their delivery, pickup, and eat in meals.

Anyone in need of a Thanksgiving meal can come to Chucks Restaurant located at 3610 6th Avenue, Des Moines, IA, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. For those on the south side of Des Moines there's another location at Southgate Masonic Lodge located 1111 Randolph Street, Des Moines, IA, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Channel 13's Whitney Blakemore was at Chuck's this morning seeing what it takes from volunteers to make this Thanksgiving dinner possible.