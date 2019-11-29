ARL Holding ‘Name Your Price’ Adoptions This Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Humans aren't the only ones benefiting from Black Friday deals.

All weekend the Animal Rescue League of Iowa is holding “name your price” adoptions for cats and dogs six months or older.

They are also holding a Black Friday sale today on toys, treats and other merchandise. All money raised will go back to the shelter.

“Every adoption counts. It helps pay for our spay and neuters, all the vaccines that we do, and all the other medical care that we do have to provide for our animals. It also allows us to get litter and food and all that stuff, so it all comes back to the animals,” said Megan Davies, animal care supervisor.

Go here to find more information about the adoption event on the Animal Rescue League of Iowa's Facebook page.