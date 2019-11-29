Busy Morning for Marion County First Responders as Crews Assist with House Fire and Rollover Crash

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — It was a busy morning for crews in Marion County Friday as a house fire and rollover crash happened almost simultaneously.

According to Pella Fire Department Captain Randy Bogaard, firefighters responded to a home in the 100 block of Terrace Drive in rural Otley around 3:30 a.m. Friday. Initial reports stated the garage of the ranch-style home was on fire but flames quickly spread into the house. A father and his two teenage sons were able to safely escape thanks to being alerted by a smoke alarm.

Bogaard says the house is still standing but there is extensive smoke and fire damage.

Around the same time, first responders were called to a rollover crash on Idaho Drive outside Pella. Bogaard says a pickup truck hit black ice and lost control, rolling his vehicle several times. The male driver went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Several area departments assisted Pella at both scenes.