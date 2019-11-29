× Historic Valley Junction Hosts Small Business Saturday

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Small Business Saturday takes over in cities all over the nation, including the 150 shops at West Des Moines’ Historic Valley Junction.

“Usually a couple hundred people shuffle through the store. They shop in groups and it’s a really fun day in Valley Junction,” said Cindy Lane, owner of Cindy’s Boutique.

Shops across the Junction offer more than just good deals. They also boast one-of-a-kind customer service.

“[Customers] are kind of sick of going to the mall and it’s all the same things. They like uniqueness and the price points … They are shocked when they come and they are like ‘this is such a cute store and it’s affordable,'” said Lane.

Alexander’s Photo also thrives off the same business model.

“The importance of Small Business Saturday is for the public to be able to have the experience of dealing face to face with someone who offers full service and help and support,” said Steve Alexander.

There will also be plenty of deals for consumers.

Cindy’s Boutique is offering 25 percent off all merchandise and a free gift with every purchase. Alexander’s Photo is giving away a free short photo course with the purchase of a new camera.

Valley Junction is also offering the first 500 shoppers a free reusable tote, along with additional special prizes available at the Historic City Hall.

Lane and Alexander say one of the most important things about Small Business Saturday are the connections.

“I invite people to come in just to see what we are about and what we are like,” said Alexander.

Click here for a list of deals available tomorrow at Valley Junction.