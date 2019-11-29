Iowa Defeats Nebraska 27-24 on Late Field Goal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN, Nebraska -- Iowa held off Nebraska to win the Heroes Game, 27-24.

Keith Duncan's 48-yard field goal at the end of the game sealed the victory for the Hawkeyes.

The Hawkeyes led 24-10 at halftime, but the offense went cold in the second half. Nebraska tied it up at 24 near the end of the third quarter. But Duncan was clutch once again at the end of the game.

Iowa got a strong performance from Tyler Goodson, who rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette had a 45-yard touchdown run for Iowa's first score of the game and also ran a kickoff return 95 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Nate Stanley completed 11 of 24 passes for 99 yards.

Iowa is now 9-3 overall.

This is Iowa's fifth win in a row against Nebraska. The loss ends Nebraska's season with a 5-7 record.