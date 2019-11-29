× Jolly Holiday Lights Open For 24th Season, Honoring Kenzy Larson

DES MOINES, Iowa – Make-A-Wish Iowa’s Jolly Holiday Lights will open to the public Friday night for the season. Located at Adventureland Park in Altoona, the 2.5 mile long ride takes you through over 100 light displays.

Touring the magical light displays help wishes come true. During the event 100 percent of admission fees go directly to creating wishes. To date, more than 900 wishes have been granted because of Jolly Holiday Light’s sponsors, attendees and volunteers.

This year Jolly Holiday Lights dedicated the large light display that says “Peace” to Kenzy Larson. The Southeast Polk seventeen-year-old senior died in August after battling cancer for half of her life.

Lexi Konig with Make-A-Wish Iowa says Larson’s family got a wish granted to go to Disney back in 2012, and since then Larson spent years volunteering for Jolly Holiday Lights.

Jolly Holiday Lights opens up for the season Friday, November 29th at 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. It costs $20 per car. It runs seven days a week through Dec. 30th.